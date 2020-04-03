Almost £400 million granted to keep England's buses running through coronavirus crisis

A cash boost of almost £400 million has been granted to ensure bus services throughout England continue to run during the coronavirus crisis.

The financial package of £397 million is designed to keep key routes open so those who rely up on them, such as NHS staff, can continue to use services to carry out critical work.

The cash, which was agreed upon by the government and bus industry, includes new funding of £167 million, which will be delivered over three months, an extra £30 million to safeguard services, on top of an existing pledge to provide £200 million in investment.

As a condition of the new Covid-19 Bus Services Support Grant, bus operators must run services frequent enough to ensure passengers can maintain social distancing.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it's "absolutely vital" that government does all it can to ensure critical workers can rely upon bus routes.