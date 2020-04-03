Face masks: No change in UK guidance as US citizens advised to cover up

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he has not been advised to change the UK’s approach to members of the public wearing face masks, as the US Government formalises guidance to recommend many Americans wear them to help fight Covid-19.

He told Good Morning Britain on Friday: “Masks are very important to protect healthcare workers… but that (asking the public to wear them) isn’t something that we’ve done here because we’ve followed the advice and we’ve followed the medical and scientific advice and the whole basis of our response has been making sure that we follow the science.”

Here is what we know about the guidance on masks as it stands:

– What is the situation in the US?

Officials in New York City are urging people to wear masks when they go outside.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said coverings for the nose and mouth can be “real homegrown” and made from a scarf or bandana.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has also encouraged his city’s residents to cover their faces when out in public.