Food banks battle to keep stocks high as demands increase and donations dwindle

There continues to be a beacon of light shining through the darkness felt across the countries as people volunteer for those in need.

Food banks in the UK are seeing unprecedented demand for the essentials.

One food bank in Lincoln has seen demand triple in recent weeks during the coronavirus.

Sue Fortune from Lincolnshire Community Foundation: "It's hugely important, particularly for those who are critically at risk, those who are self-isolating with underlying health conditions.

"They need access to food, they need access to advice, they need access to medicine to keep them alive."

At the same time that demand is soaring, donations are dwindling as people look to tighten their belts.