'Healthy' NHS nurse and mother-of-three, 36, dies after contracting coronavirus
A 'healthy' NHS nurse believed to have no underlying health issues has died after contracting coronavirus, aged just 36.
Areema Nasreen died shortly after midnight in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands, where she had worked for 16 years.
The mother-of-three developed symptoms of coronavirus on March 13, including body aches, a high temperature and then a cough.
In a touching tribute to her on Facebook, her friend Rubi Aktar wrote: "My beautiful best friend Areema Nasreen has just passed away. My heart is broken. She fought and fought but Allah decided to take her.
"She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet, she went above and beyond for everyone she met."
She added: "I’m so grateful that I had the honour to call her my best friend, she saw me at my best and my worst and accepted my every flaw. I am so broken that words can’t explain.
"I can’t believe I will not see your smile again. You made me the nurse that I am today, with your support, motivation and inspiration I am the nurse that I am today and I hope I can do you proud Areema.
"I love you so much and I will never forget you.
"You had so much to live for, I am sorry you didn’t get to see your kids grow up and I’m sorry that you didn’t get to complete your career."
Speaking last week, Ms Nasreen’s sister Kazeema, who works as a healthcare assistant at the same hospital, told Sky News the family thinks she could have contracted Covid-19 "virtually anywhere".
The 22-year-old also said her normally fit and healthy sister, from Walsall, was on annual leave when she first started showing symptoms.
