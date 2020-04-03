'Healthy' NHS nurse and mother-of-three, 36, dies after contracting coronavirus

A 'healthy' NHS nurse believed to have no underlying health issues has died after contracting coronavirus, aged just 36.

Areema Nasreen died shortly after midnight in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands, where she had worked for 16 years.

The mother-of-three developed symptoms of coronavirus on March 13, including body aches, a high temperature and then a cough.

In a touching tribute to her on Facebook, her friend Rubi Aktar wrote: "My beautiful best friend Areema Nasreen has just passed away. My heart is broken. She fought and fought but Allah decided to take her.

"She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet, she went above and beyond for everyone she met."