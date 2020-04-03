I won’t wear a face mask, says Trump, despite new guidelines

President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines on Friday recommending that Americans wear face coverings in public to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

But he immediately said he had no intention of following the advice himself, saying: “I’m choosing not to do it.”

The new guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people, especially in areas hit hard by the spread of coronavirus, to use rudimentary coverings like T-shirts and non-medical masks to cover their faces while outdoors.

The president exempted himself from his administration’s own guidelines, saying he could not envision himself covering his face while sitting in the Oval Office greeting world leaders.

“It’s a recommendation, they recommend it,” Mr Trump said. “I just don’t want to wear one myself.”