Jeremy Corbyn failed to win power but turned Labour to the left

Jeremy Corbyn was the break-out candidate who defied all the odds to upend the Labour establishment.

The veteran rebel was put forward for the leadership by fellow left wingers as it was seen as “his turn” to stand, with seemingly little hope of success, after Ed Miliband quit in the wake of taking the party to defeat in 2015 against David Cameron.

But something unusual happened, Mr Corbyn appeared to catch a mood on the centre left as Labour members insisted they needed a more “genuine” leader.

The opposition to the Corbyn surge was also fractured when neither Yvette Cooper or Andy Burnham was willing to stand down to try and blunt the rise of the Corbynistas.

The result was that in September 2015, Mr Corbyn romped home on the first ballot with a commanding 59.5% of the vote.