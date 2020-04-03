Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway's husband in intensive care with coronavirus

Kate Garraway's husband and former Labour adviser Derek Draper is in intensive care after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Credit: PA

Kate Garraway's husband and former Labour adviser Derek Draper is in intensive care after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Mr Draper is being treated in hospital while the Good Morning Britain host is self-isolating at home after she showed symptoms for Covid-19. A spokesman for Garraway, 52, said: "Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus. "Kate hasn't been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home."

Mrs Garraway is married to Mr Draper and the couple have a daughter and son together. She appeared to hint at her husband's diagnosis in an Instagram post on Thursday night when discussing the national round of applause for NHS workers.

She wrote: "We had an extra special reason to #clapthecarers in our house tonight but there's a special reason for us all isn't there. "Thank you to all the health workers caring for our loved ones and key workers keeping our lives going. You are incredible." Her Good Morning Britain colleague Piers Morgan said on Twitter: "Now it's been made public, I can say this horrendous situation has brought the coronavirus sharply into the hearts of all of us at GMB. "My love and prayers to Kate and Derek."