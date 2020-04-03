Voting closes in the Labour leadership election, so what happens next?

Voting in Labour's leadership and deputy leadership elections has closed, with Jeremy Corbyn's and Tom Watson's successors to be announced on Saturday.

Either Rebecca Long-Bailey, Sir Keir Starmer or Lisa Nandy will replace outgoing Mr Corbyn.

In the race to succeed Mr Watson, who resigned ahead of the December election, is Angela Rayner, Ian Murray, Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler, and Dr Rosena Allin Khan.

The winners will be announced in an email to members, it is understood, after a special leadership conference was cancelled due to coronavirus.

There'll also be an acceptance speech in the form of a video, which will be recorded by each candidate ahead of the result.

The winners will be revealed Saturday morning.