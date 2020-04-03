Lean On Me and Ain't No Sunshine singer-songwriter Bill Withers dies, aged 81

US singer-songwriter Bill Withers, whose hits included Lean On Me and Ain't No Sunshine, has died aged 81, his family said.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, who withdrew from making music in the mid-1980s, died on Monday in Los Angeles, the statement said.

His death comes as the public has drawn inspiration from his music during the coronavirus pandemic, with health care workers, choirs, artists and more posting their own renditions on Lean on Me to help get through the uncertain times.

In a statement, the family said: "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father."