Megabus in England and Wales to be suspended amid coronavirus outbreak
Megabus coach services in England and Wales will be suspended from this Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Stagecoach announced that services would be "temporarily winding down" and will stop by the week.
Coaches in Scotland will continue to operate.
Passengers whose journeys have been cancelled will be refunded, the group announced.
In a statement, Megabus managing director Mark Venables said: "Following the government’s guidance to stay at home and stop all non-essential travel, we’ve taken the tough decision to temporarily suspend our megabus services in England and Wales with no services running after Sunday 5 April.
"But we’ll still be continuing to run our megabus services within Scotland, please check our website for details and for other services, such as the Oxford Tube and other partner routes which may still be available."
