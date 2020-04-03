‘One in a million’ NHS nurse Aimee gave her life to save others, friends say

NHS nurse and mother-of-three, Aimee O’Rourke, is believed to have contracted the virus before she died. Credit: Family handout

Tributes have been paid to an NHS nurse who “gave her life to make sure other people survived” during the coronavirus outbreak. The woman, named locally as mother-of-three Aimee O’Rourke, is believed to have contracted the virus before she died. She was described as “a wonderful friend and colleague” to those who worked with her at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent. Her daughter, Megan Murphy, described her as an “angel”.

Aimee O'Rourke worked at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent. Credit: PA

In a Facebook tribute, she said: “Look at all the lives you looked after and all the families you comforted when patients passed away. “You are an angel and you will wear your NHS crown forevermore because you earned that crown the very first day you started! “Your Meggy misses you beyond belief. One day when I have children of my own I will tell your grandchildren about their GG (glamorous gran) which you wanted to be called, every single day.” On Thursday, Ms Murphy posted on social media urging people to shout her mother’s name during the 8pm nationwide clap for NHS staff, before her condition deteriorated further.

Friends and colleagues remembered with fondness Ms O’Rourke’s dedication to her patients. Lucy Page wrote: “Aimee taught to me fight for what I believe in and gave me courage so many times to do it. “I was even more lucky not only to be her friend but her work colleague as well and I cannot tell how many times I saw her fighting for what was right for her patients. “Aimee loved all her three beautiful girls, friends and family so much and she would go to any lengths to protect them.” Kayley Walke added: “Life is so unfair. You were a wonderful friend and colleague. There will be a huge part of our team missing.” Leah Sansom said she was “one in a million”. A memorial fund has been set up to help raise funds for her bereaved family.