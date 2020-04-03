New police guidance over coronavirus law after woman wrongly fined

Fresh guidance has been issued to police after a woman was wrongly charged under the Coronavirus Act and fined £660.

The new law allows officers to remove or detain a suspected infectious person for screening and assessment and they can use "reasonable force" if necessary.

A document issued by the College of Policing and National Police Chiefs' Council on Friday says they are "exceptional powers for exceptional circumstances only".

It states: "These powers should only be used in response to coronavirus. You must obtain the advice of a public health officer before exercising these powers unless it is totally impractical to do so."

The guidance tells officers not to act unless given "clear, unequivocal guidance that the individual with whom you are dealing either has the virus or they are a risk".

"The purpose of these powers is to support Public Health in the testing and treatment of individuals, where needed, to avoid further transmission of the virus," it says.

"These new powers are designed to enable police officers to support public health officers much as we do now under the Mental Health Act 1983."

Guidance covering separate regulations, which give police powers to break up gatherings and fine people breaching restriction of movement rules, was sent to forces last week and updated on Tuesday.