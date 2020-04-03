- ITV Report
-
New police guidance over coronavirus law after woman wrongly fined
Fresh guidance has been issued to police after a woman was wrongly charged under the Coronavirus Act and fined £660.
The new law allows officers to remove or detain a suspected infectious person for screening and assessment and they can use "reasonable force" if necessary.
A document issued by the College of Policing and National Police Chiefs' Council on Friday says they are "exceptional powers for exceptional circumstances only".
It states: "These powers should only be used in response to coronavirus. You must obtain the advice of a public health officer before exercising these powers unless it is totally impractical to do so."
The guidance tells officers not to act unless given "clear, unequivocal guidance that the individual with whom you are dealing either has the virus or they are a risk".
"The purpose of these powers is to support Public Health in the testing and treatment of individuals, where needed, to avoid further transmission of the virus," it says.
"These new powers are designed to enable police officers to support public health officers much as we do now under the Mental Health Act 1983."
Guidance covering separate regulations, which give police powers to break up gatherings and fine people breaching restriction of movement rules, was sent to forces last week and updated on Tuesday.
It comes after Marie Dinou, 41, from York, was arrested at Newcastle Central Station on Saturday by British Transport Police (BTP) under the Coronavirus Act and fined at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday.
But the BTP said that, following a joint review with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), it had established that she was charged under the incorrect section of the Act.
The force said it had agreed to contact the court and ask the conviction be set aside and is undertaking a more detailed review of the case with the Crown Prosecution Service.
At least two cases have been brought under the Coronavirus Act by the Metropolitan Police, who said neither one is being reviewed.
A Wimbledon Magistrates' Court official said Lukas Karuzel, 21, was fined £60 on Monday, while Petru Nedea, 31, was let off without punishment after the charge was changed to an offence of breaching a restriction of movement requirement under the Health Protection Regulations.
Warwickshire Police said Robert Grant, 27, from Nuneaton has been charged with failure to comply with a restriction imposed under Coronavirus Act and drink driving and aggravated vehicle taking following a collision in Bedworth last week.
He is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on May 18. Chief Constable Mike Cunningham, chief executive of the College of Policing, said: "The legislation allows those caring for us to call on policing support if necessary.
"These are unprecedented times and we are clear that these powers are only to be used in exceptional circumstances and only on the advice or direction of healthcare professionals."
Chief Constable Charlie Hall, National Police Chiefs Council, said: "It is important to emphasise to our officers and staff that these new powers are there to support health colleagues and are only ever likely to be used in exceptional circumstances.
"We have tried to anticipate the questions and concerns that our officers and staff will undoubtedly have on these powers to ensure they are used appropriately."
