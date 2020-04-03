Boris Johnson pleads with public to stay indoors ahead of weekend of warm weather

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in self-isolation with coronavirus, has pleaded with the public to stay in doors this weekend, as warm weather is expected to hit the UK. He posted a video to Twitter telling followers he still has Covid-19 symptoms and must stay at home, and urged Britons to continue to do the same. He said he still has a "mild" coronavirus symptom, a temperature, and in accordance with advice, he must continue his self-isolation. In the video, he appealed to "everybody thinking about this weekend, and what may be some fine weather" and warned them "please, please stick with the guidance now".

"I reckon a lot of people will be starting to think that this is all going on for quite a long time and would rather be getting out there, particularly if you’ve got kids in the household, everybody may be getting a bit stir crazy, and there may be just a temptation to get out there, hang out and start to break the regulations," he said. “I just urge you not to do that." He added: “This country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus. “Let’s stick with it now – remember that incredible clapping again last night for our fantastic NHS. We’re doing it to protect them and to save lives.” On his condition, he said he is “feeling better" after seven days of isolation, but "must continue my self-isolation" until his high temperature goes.

Boris Johnson joined in a nationwide clap for the NHS. Credit: 10 Downing Street

He announced on Twitter last Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and had symptoms including a cough and fever. He was seen outside for the first time since isolating, when he appeared at the door of 11 Downing Street on Thursday evening to join in a nationwide applause for the NHS. He fell ill around the same time as Matt Hancock, however the Health Secretary has now returned to work following seven days isolation. On Friday morning, Mr Hancock told how coronavirus had left him feeling as if he had swallowed razors as his body fought against the disease. Mr Hancock said he was unable to eat, drink or sleep properly for "two days or so" owing to the impact Covid-19 had on him.