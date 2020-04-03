- ITV Report
Queen to make Sunday night prime-time TV address to nation on coronavirus outbreak
The Queen is to address the nation on Sunday delivering a message about the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace has said.
Expectation has been growing about when the head of state would make a public statement about the unprecedented events that have seen the country go into lockdown to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April, 2020.
"The address was recorded at Windsor Castle."
The Queen quit Buckingham Palace for her Windsor retreat last month after abandoning royal duties because of the outbreak.
She released a statement shortly after leaving saying she believes the nation is "up to the challenge" of beating coronavirus.
It's not known at this stage what she will say in her new message to the nation but she thought likely to praise the efforts of health workers and all those who have been helping in the fight against Covid-19 and offer reassurance to the nation during this unsettling period.
The Prince of Wales offered his own message of hope to the country earlier this week when he recorded a video after coming out of isolation following a positive test for Covid-19.
Charles said in his words of support: "As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens.
"None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come."
