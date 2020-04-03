Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from US prison as coronavirus precaution

US rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been freed from a New York prison because his asthma puts him in danger of catching coronavirus, authorities have said. US district judge Paul Engelmayer ruled on Thursday that the 23-year-old performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, can serve the last four months of his two-year prison sentence in home confinement. The rapper was sentenced in December for his entanglement with a violent US street gang. But he was spared a much harsher possible sentence because of his decision to become a star witness for prosecutors.

He could have been sentenced to decades in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded. He had pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of joining the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He had been due to be released in late 2020. After his arrest, he shed the outlaw reputation he had curated online and gave evidence against his gang mates earlier this year, causing some to label him a “snitch”. The evidence helped get the convictions of two high-ranking Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members. Mr Engelmayer said prior to sentencing: “Your co-operation was impressive. It was game changing. It was complete and it was brave.” But the judge said the amount of time the rapper has spent in prison was not enough for the violence of his crimes. He noted that many artists sing about organised crime, citing Bruce Springsteen’s Murder Incorporated. “You, Mr Hernandez, essentially joined Murder Incorporated,” Mr Englemayer said. Prior to his sentencing, Tekashi 6ix9ine expressed regret for joining the gang, apologising to his family, his fans and the victims in the case.