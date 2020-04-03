Some of the funniest and touching moments shared during the coronavirus lockdown

As another working week in lockdown wraps up, people have been sharing videos and stories online to keep us all entertained. From Joe Wicks' fancy dress fitness lesson to a T-rex on the loose, here are some of the best moments guaranteed to make you smile:

Fancy dress fitness

The nation's favourite fitness guru Joe Wicks shared this very sweaty video on Twitter after his daily online PE lesson. Now on day ten of his morning workouts, the TV presenter and fitness coach decided to add a bit of a twist. The 33-year-old, also known as 'The Body Coach', sported a Spider-Man costume and apologised to his fans saying "Unfortunately Joe couldn't make it today." He sweated through a 30-minute routine in the suit on his YouTube channel to over 900,000 viewers. Parents and children across the UK shared their superhero workout outfits on Twitter with #FancyDressPEwithJoe.

Stevenage shrubbery pranksters

Nick Murray and Maddie Davies caught their neighbour sneaking around covered in shrubbery. Credit: ITV Anglia/ @repnicktv @maddiedavies.x

A teenage couple from Stevenage shared a now viral video of their "prankster neighbour" sneaking around covered head-to-toe in shrubbery. Nick Murray, 19, and Maddie Davies, 18, spoke to ITV News Anglia about the moment they caught their sneaky neighbour and how it has helped build up their social media following. Within a week of using creative video app TikTok, Miss Davies said she'd gained more than 200,000 followers and the video has been viewed over 17 million times.

Australian politician cracks up over lockdown rules

Watch this Australian politician crack up over lockdown rules. Mark McGowan, premier of Western Australia, got the giggles when he was asked about a person being fined for “going for a run and buying a kebab” during a press conference. He broke down in laughter and said: “There’s nothing wrong with going for a run and buying a kebab." A sign language interpreter also struggles at the press conference as Mr McGowan went on to explain: "We’re not making it unlawful to go for a run and eat a kebab. "It's whether or not you're in a group." Jerrie Demasi, crime reporter at Nine News Perth who tweeted the clip added: "Bloody good to see him smile!"

T-rex hits the town

A T-rex took over a town in Perthshire. Credit: PA

A dinosaur took over a Perthshire town while locals have been on lockdown. Spotted roaming around Callander main street, a person in an inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costume decided to keep everyone entertained at a safe distance. Although the streets were relatively empty, a passing lorry gave the costumed comedian a bit of a fright and one dog wasn't impressed with the joke.

'We are family' boogie break

