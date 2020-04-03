Swann “too slow” to act on Covid-19 – O’Neill

UUP leader Steve Aiken responded to the criticism, accusing Ms O’Neill of trying to exploit the crisis for political gain.

The Sinn Fein vice president accused the Ulster Unionist minister and his Department of Health officials of “slavishly following the Boris Johnson model”.

Michelle O’Neill said Robin Swann had been “too slow” to act on issues such as testing and personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare staff.

Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister has criticised the region’s health minister for his handling of the coronavirus emergency.

The deputy first minister stopped short of calling for Mr Swann’s resignation and insisted she was committed to working with him going forward.

“Slavishly following the Boris Johnson model, which has been too slow to act, means we are not as prepared as we could be,” she told BBC NI’s The View.

Mrs O’Neill added: “I have made these arguments privately and I feel it’s my moral duty, given the severity of the situation we are dealing with, that I have to say those things when I think they are not right.

Asked if she retained confidence in Mr Swann, she added: “I will continue to work with Robin, I think he has been too slow to act but I think we have to work our way through what is going to be even more difficult days in the time ahead and this is not a time to be calling for anybody’s head or any of those things.”

A total of 36 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland with 774 confirmed cases in the region.

The comments are the latest evidence of rifts in the coalition executive over the Covid-19 response.

Sinn Fein continues to express concern that the rate of testing in Northern Ireland – around 500 people a day, with a target of around 1,100 – is well short of what is required.

The republican party has also said more must be done to provide more PPE to workers.

Mr Swann had insisted both issues are key priorities for his department.

Ms O’Neill said her stance on testing chimed with World Health Organisation (WHO) advice and best practice in other countries.

“Boris Johnson has now just recently in last 24 hours realised that his policy has been flawed and he’s now moving towards more testing,” she said.