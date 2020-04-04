5G mast coronavirus conspiracy theories 'utter rubbish', states medical chief

Celebrities who are "fanning the flames" of conspiracy theories linking 5G technology with coronavirus should be ashamed, a NHS scientist has said.

Videos purportedly showing masts on fire were posted on social media after theories about the link between the mobile technology and Covid-19 circulated online.

Cheers actor Woody Harrelson and former Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner are among stars who have shared theories.

Scientists, however, have completely rejected the claims.

Condemning the theories as "the worst kind of fake news" at Saturday's Downing Street press conference, national medical director of NHS England Professor Steve Powis said: "I'm absolutely outraged, absolutely disgusted, that people would be taking action against the very infrastructure that we need to respond to this health emergency.

"It is absolute and utter rubbish."

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove added: "That's just nonsense, dangerous nonsense as well."

Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said: "Conspiracy theorists are a public health danger who once read a Facebook page.

"Here, we also see similar groups of people keen to show their ignorance on a topic where they have no helpful expertise, nor any inclination to post useful public health messages.

"The celebrities fanning the flames of these conspiracy theorists should be ashamed."