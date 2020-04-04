Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds ‘on the mend’ after suffering Covid-19 symptoms

Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds has said she is “on the mend” after suffering coronavirus symptoms.

The 32-year-old, who is expecting the couple’s baby in early summer, falls into the group of vulnerable people urged to avoid contact with those with symptoms of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Mr Johnson said last week that he had tested positive for coronavirus and has now spent more than a week in self-isolation in Downing Street.

Shortly after his announcement, Ms Symonds – who usually lives with the PM in the Number 11 flat – shared a photograph of herself self-isolating in Camberwell, south London, with the couple’s dog Dilyn.

But on Saturday evening she revealed she too has suffered coronavirus symptoms.