Five-year-old child becomes youngest known coronavirus victim

A five-year-old child has become the youngest victim of coronavirus, NHS England has said.

The child was one of 708 further victims to have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, taking the total to 4,313.

The Department of Health said a total of 183,190 people had been tested as of 9am on Saturday, of which 41,903 tested positive.

The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by eight to 56, health officials said.

Testing has resulted in 94 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 998.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus is 218, up by 46 from 172 on Friday, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

A total of 3,345 people across Scotland have now tested positive for the virus, up from 3,001 on the previous day according to the latest figures published on the Scottish Government website.

NHS England said 212 of the deaths of patients with Covid-19 were in the Midlands, with 127 in London, 97 in the North West, 73 in the North East and Yorkshire, 70 in the East of England, 41 in the South East and 17 in the South West.

Five London bus workers with Covid-19 have now died, the Unite union said.

Unite regional secretary Peter Kavanagh said: “Each of these deaths is a terrible tragedy and the thoughts of everyone at Unite goes to the families of the bus workers who have died of coronavirus.

“Unite will assist the families of our members in every possible way during this terrible time.”