- ITV Report
-
Five-year-old child becomes youngest known coronavirus victim
A five-year-old child has become the youngest victim of coronavirus, NHS England has said.
The child was one of 708 further victims to have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, taking the total to 4,313.
The Department of Health said a total of 183,190 people had been tested as of 9am on Saturday, of which 41,903 tested positive.
The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by eight to 56, health officials said.
Testing has resulted in 94 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 998.
The number of people who have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus is 218, up by 46 from 172 on Friday, the Scottish Government has confirmed.
A total of 3,345 people across Scotland have now tested positive for the virus, up from 3,001 on the previous day according to the latest figures published on the Scottish Government website.
NHS England said 212 of the deaths of patients with Covid-19 were in the Midlands, with 127 in London, 97 in the North West, 73 in the North East and Yorkshire, 70 in the East of England, 41 in the South East and 17 in the South West.
Five London bus workers with Covid-19 have now died, the Unite union said.
Unite regional secretary Peter Kavanagh said: “Each of these deaths is a terrible tragedy and the thoughts of everyone at Unite goes to the families of the bus workers who have died of coronavirus.
“Unite will assist the families of our members in every possible way during this terrible time.”
Saturday's figures from the Department of Health show that the number of new people tested daily in the UK for coronavirus has slipped back below 10,000.
A total of 9,406 new people were reported as being tested in the 24 hours to 9am April 4.
For the previous two days, the equivalent figure was above 10,000.
The total number of people in the UK tested since the outbreak began is now 183,190.
This is the equivalent of around 275 people in every 100,000, or 0.3% of the population.
The number of coronavirus-related hospital deaths announced by the Department of Health stood at 4,313 as of 5pm April 3.
It took 20 days for this number to pass 400. It has taken a further 11 days to pass 4,000.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has taken 15 days to go from just under 4,000 (3,983 as of 9am March 20) to just over 40,000 (41,903 as of 9am April 4).
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus