Two killed and others injured in knife attack in south-east France

Two people have been killed and others have been injured in a knife attack in south-east France during the coronavirus lockdown.

The French prosecutor's officer said the attack took place in a commercial area of Romans-sur-Isere.

The mayor of the town said the victims were attacked as they queued up outside a shop.

The alleged attacker was arrested near to the scene by police.

No formal identification of the attacker has taken place and authorities are evaluating whether the attack was motivated by terrorism.

Like the rest of France, Lyon’s residents have been on a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.