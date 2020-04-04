- ITV Report
-
From Daleks to puppy fostering - the good news stories amid the coronavirus lockdown
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green
While there is no denying the news remains bleak, as well as often frightening, amid the avalanche of bad news, the coronavirus outbreak and its fallout has provided some wonderful moments of kindness, humour, resolve and bravery.
Here are a few of our favourite stories from the past few days that have made us smile.
- Recovered Covid-19 patient receives guard of honour
After a week in intensive care, 61-year-old Hylton Murray-Philipson received a guard of honour from the NHS staff at the Leicester Royal Infirmary who cared for him as he was discharged from hospital - the day after his birthday.
Mr Murray-Philipson was admitted with confirmed Covid-19 after suffering from a dry cough and fever for nine days. He quickly deteriorated despite being given oxygen support and was admitted to the ICU.
Happily, his condition stabilised and he was transferred to a recovery ward in the hospital that has been specially prepared for the surge in coronavirus cases leaving intensive care.
Mr Murray-Philipson said: “There is no limit to my gratitude both for the ICU and the nursing team throughout the hospital. They are truly amazing and I feel so lucky to have been under their care.”
Dr Chris Miller, Consultant on ward 23, said: “After a very tough week, this has really been a light at the end of the tunnel.”
- The Daleks take advantage of the empty streets
If police fines, pleas from MPs and chief medical experts and social media users' disapproval are not enough to persuade some people to stay in, perhaps the Daleks will.
One member of this extraterrestrial race of mutants has been spotted patrolling the streets of one UK town telling "all humans" to self-isolate "by order of the Daleks".
Perhaps the Government should hire it to keep the nation behind closed doors - and preferably upstairs.
- Pet fostering takes off as coronavirus keeps people at home
Animal shelters across the US said they have placed record numbers of dogs, cats and other animals as people suddenly find themselves stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and looking for a cuddly companion.
A shelter in Denver said it now has a waiting list of 2,000 people wanting to foster, while the Animal Rescue League of Iowa got 160 applications within 12 hours after it put out a call for temporary homes for 80 cats.
The Simeon family spotted a social media post from the Nebraska Humane Society, pleading with people to consider fostering a pet amid concerns about how the coronavirus would affect operations.
A day later, a one-and-a-half-year-old black lab mix named Nala was making herself at home with her new family.
Nala is one of 35 dogs and cats that have been placed with families in the Omaha area as part of an emergency foster care programme - a story replicated across the US.
- School dinner drop offs to kids who need them
The school closures has meant that some families who are reliant on free school dinners are struggling to cover the cost of feeding their children.
In response to fears that children at his school could be left hungry, one primary school deputy head teacher in Grimsby has turned delivery man.
Zane Powles, who was once in the army, walks five miles a day to deliver meals to kids who need them - following a plan worthy of a military operation.
Head teacher Kim Leach makes the sandwiches in the school kitchens first thing and Mr Powles then finishes up the lunch boxes with fruit and a snack before heading off with his old army pack filled with - in some cases - the only square meal a kid may have that day.
But it is not just about ensuring kids get fed, it is also a way of staying in touch with families who might need help.
Ms Leach told ITV News: “We will be ringing every single family every week just to speak to them, just to sure they’re alright - make sure they’ve got enough food in the house, that they’ve got the level of support that they need.”
Parents are thrilled at Mr Powles’ efforts.
“It’s something extra to be walking around five miles a day just to be delivery meals to children that need them,” one parent told ITV News.
“I can’t thank him enough. It’s just mad what he’s actually doing,” said another.
