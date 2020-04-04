Keir Starmer expected to be made Labour leader as contest concludes

Sir Keir Starmer is widely expected to be named the next Labour leader on Saturday, as the party’s three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn draws to a close. The shadow Brexit secretary is vying for the top job alongside Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey. The winner will be announced via email on Saturday, along with the results for the deputy leadership race. Angela Rayner, Rosena Allin-Khan, Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler and Ian Murray are seeking to fill the post left vacant by Tom Watson, who stood down as an MP at the election.

Shadow education secretary Ms Rayner is widely tipped to win the deputy leadership race. Mr Corbyn announced that he would quit as Labour leader in December, after the party suffered its worst general election defeat since 1935 – following years of faction fighting, accusations of institutional anti-Semitism and bitter divisions over Brexit. The race to replace him began in January, but has latterly been overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis. A planned “special conference” to announce the results had to be scrapped as the pandemic took hold in Britain.

Credit: PA Graphics