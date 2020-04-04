Sir Keir Starmer wins Labour leadership election as Angela Rayner is named deputy

Credit: PA

Sir Keir Starmer has won the Labour leadership election and replaced Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the party. His deputy is to be Angela Rayner, who won the contest to succeed Tom Watson. Sir Keir and Ms Rayner won with 56.2% and 52.6% of the vote respectively. In his victory speech, which all hopefuls had to pre-record after a special conference to announce the result was cancelled due to coronavirus, he said he it was an "honour and the privilege". He thanked his opponents for putting up a good fight but said now was the time to bring the party together. “I want to thank Rebecca and Lisa for running such passionate and powerful campaigns and for their friendship and support along the way," he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“I want to thank our Labour Party staff who worked really hard and my own amazing campaign team, full of positivity, with that unifying spirit. “And to all of our members, supporters and affiliates I say this: whether you voted for me or not I will represent you, I will listen to you and I will bring our party together. His message was echoed by the party's new deputy, Ms Rayner, who said it was now time to "rebuild and reconnect". “Things have dramatically changed in our country in recent months but our values remain the same, and more important than ever. “Those are the values we will reflect in our actions as an opposition and a movement – standing up for our public services, for our workers and carers, and for a society in which people work together and look after one another. “Together, we must rebuild and reconnect with communities right across Britain who need our support now, more than ever before." Former shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir had been vying for the top job alongside Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, who both made it to the final round of voting. But during the three month contest he also had to see off competition from Emily Thornberry, Jess Phillips and Clive Lewis, all who either dropped out or were eliminated.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The final field of candidates for deputy was much larger, with all hopefuls making it past the initial rounds. Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler, Rosena Allin-Khan and Ian Murray had all hoped to replace former deputy Tom Watson but failed to win enough support. The new leader already has an important invite to consider, after Boris Johnson asked for cooperation on coronavirus. He wrote to opposition party leaders inviting them to a briefing next week and insisting “we have a duty to work together at this moment of national emergency”. On his final day as Labour leader, Mr Corbyn posted a lengthy Facebook message, thanking his supporters and apologising for what he could not achieve.

The Labour leadership and deputy leadership election lasted three months. Credit: PA