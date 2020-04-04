Queen to praise the strength of the nation in her coronavirus television address

The Queen will address the nation Sunday evening. Credit: PA

The Queen will speak of her pride in how the nation has responded to the coronavirus crisis when she gives her televised address on Sunday evening. She said future generations will look back on this period and praise the strength the people of the UK showed. Royal aides called it a “deeply personal message” which will also reflect on the Queen’s own experiences of other difficult times. She is one of the few people still alive who can remember life during World War II. The Queen also spoke of her concern for those who had suffered grief from the virus, as she referred to “an increasingly challenging time” and “enormous changes” for the United Kingdom as it enters its third week of lockdown. Her message was recorded this week at Windsor Castle, where she is staying during the coronavirus restrictions, and it will be broadcast by ITV and other television channels at 8pm on Sunday night.

Windsor Castle turned blue on Thursday to salute NHS workers. Credit: PA

The Queen will say: “I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.” She will also thank the nurses and doctors who are working on the frontline of the NHS and the care workers looking after the nation’s elderly. Referring to the way the nation has responded to the challenge, she will say: “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. "And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.”

The Queen recorded the message at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA