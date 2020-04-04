Thirteen residents at Glasgow care home die after suspected coronavirus outbreak

Thirteen residents at a care home in Glasgow have died in a week following a suspected coronavirus outbreak. Credit: Google Maps

Thirteen residents at a care home in Glasgow have died in a week following a suspected coronavirus outbreak. Two members of staff have also tested positive for Covid-19 at the Burlington Court care home. They are being treated at separate hospitals. Four Seasons Health Care, which runs the home, offered its condolences to the families of the residents.

Residents in the 90-bed home have a variety of different conditions, including dementia, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease and epilepsy. The deaths of the residents are believed to be linked to the virus although not all the victims have been tested for the disease. A spokesperson for Four Seasons Health Care said: “With deep sadness we can confirm that 13 residents at Burlington Care Home have passed away over the past seven days. “Our condolences are with their families and we are providing them with our ongoing support during this difficult time. “The passing of a loved one is always traumatic irrespective of the circumstances.

“Within the home the focus of the team continues to be the ongoing care and protection of all our residents and our colleagues, two of whom are currently being treated for coronavirus. “Our strict protocols on infectious diseases are in place, including social distancing, and we are closely monitoring the health of the other residents and colleagues. “In these exceptional circumstances we are sincerely grateful for the dedication of our colleagues and can assure our residents and their families that we are putting all our resources and energy into supporting and protecting everyone in our homes.”