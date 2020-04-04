Ventilators are being made and brought in for the NHS, Michael Gove says

Hundreds of new ventilators are being made in the UK every day and more are being sourced from abroad to try and tackle the Covid-19 crisis, Michael Gove has said.

There have been mounting concerns about whether the NHS will have enough ventilators during the peak of the pandemic, particularly as some patients fear they will not get the critical care they need.

The Cabinet Office minister told a daily Downing Street press conference that 300 devices arrived from China on Saturday and the Government is working with UK ventilator suppliers to manufacture existing and modified models in greater numbers.

He said: “The more ventilators, invasive and non-invasive, available to the NHS, the more patients get the care they need, when they need it.

“But the process of design, assembly, testing and manufacture does take time and we need to make sure that these devices are safe and their manufacture scaleable.”