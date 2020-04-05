- ITV Report
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for coronavirus tests
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for coronavirus tests, Downing Street has said.
The prime minister tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, but his symptoms "continue to persist."
Number 10 said Mr Johnson was taken to hospital as a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor.
He has been in self-isolation and working from his Downing Street flat since he tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27.
A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson will continue to lead the Government.
“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," a Downing Street spokesperson said.
“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.
“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”
Mr Johnson was last seen in public outside Number 10, applauding NHS workers and other care workers on March 26.
The prime minister's pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, also started to suffer from coronavirus symptoms, but she said she was "on the mend."
The 32-year-old who usually lives with the prime minister in the Number 11 flat was self-isolating elsewhere.
She tweeted: “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.
“Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring.”
Ms Symonds falls into the group of vulnerable people urged to avoid contact with those with symptoms of Covid-19.