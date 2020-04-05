Charity appeals for donations to help elderly cope during Covid-19 pandemic

It is now appealing for donations to maintain and expand its helpline work.

Age Scotland recently reported the number of people contacting them had increased ten-fold due to the Covid-19 crisis, with numbers rising from an average of 70 calls a day to more than 700.

An emergency fundraising appeal has been launched by a charity for the elderly as it experiences an “unprecedented demand” for help.

Brian Sloan, Age Scotland’s chief executive, said: “These are very difficult times for everyone, but we are seeing first hand that older people are particularly badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From a lack of access to food and medication, getting the social care that they need, understanding how the latest news impacts them, or to have a friendly chat, older people have been relying on us to help.

“This is not a crisis that will be over in days or weeks. We are going to be battling the effects of this pandemic for many, many months.

“The longer it goes on the harder life is going to be for older people, particularly those who are alone and in danger of becoming chronically lonely. We need to be here for them.

“We would urge anyone who can, to contribute towards helping older people in Scotland.”

The UK Government has urged all over-70s to stay at home, which the charity says has led to tens of thousands of older people in Scotland growing more isolated and struggling to carry out everyday tasks, such as shopping for food and picking up medication.