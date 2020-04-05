Coronavirus: Government arranges more flights to return British travellers

Flights to bring back stranded Britons from the Indian cities of Delhi, Goa and Mumbai will begin next week, the Government has said.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is continuing with a £75 million operation to bring people back to the UK in the face of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

The FCO said 10 airlines had joined its scheme and that it would also charter flights to airlift Britons from Bolivia, Ecuador and Philippines.

It comes as the department extends its advice against travelling overseas for an indefinite period due to the pandemic.