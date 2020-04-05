ExCel U-turns on charges to NHS for Nightingale hospital

The ExCel centre has U-turned on charging the NHS to turn the exhibition space into a 4,000-bed field hospital.

The centre boss said the deal with the health service had included some contributions to costs, but “we have since decided to cover the fixed costs ourselves”.

Chief executive Jeremy Rees said in a statement: “The use of ExCeL London for NHS Nightingale London has always been provided to the NHS rent free.

“We joined the national effort to combat coronavirus immediately and worked in close partnership with the NHS to ensure this hospital could be up and running in a matter of days.

“The initial agreement with the NHS included a contribution to some fixed costs. We have since decided to cover the fixed costs ourselves.

“The ExCeL London facility is fully available to the NHS, and we are here to support all their needs and requirements during this crisis.