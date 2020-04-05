New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer begins appointing shadow cabinet

Newly-elected Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has begun appointing his shadow cabinet.

The winner of the Labour leadership battle appointed Anneliese Dodds as shadow chancellor, Lisa Nandy as shadow foreign secretary and Nick Thomas-Symonds as shadow home secretary.

Labour's deputy leader will be Angela Rayner, who won the contest to succeed Tom Watson.

Rachel Reeves has been appointed shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Jonathan Ashworth will continue as shadow health and social care secretary.

Sir Keir said: “We are living through a national emergency.

"Under my leadership, the Labour Party will always act in the country’s interest to save lives and protect livelihoods.

"That will be the number one priority of my shadow cabinet.

“We will be a responsible opposition that supports the Government where we believe they are right and challenge them when we believe mistakes are being made.”