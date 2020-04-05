Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge helps to raise £100k for NHS meals

TV chef Tom Kerridge has helped raise £100,000 to fund free meals for frontline NHS workers and the vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money will pay for 600 meals a day for six weeks for hospitals and those in need in the Buckinghamshire and Berkshire areas.

The Meals From Marlow campaign raised the money over a 48-hour period, according to a statement from the group.

The initiative was launched by Kerridge and a group of volunteers from Marlow.

Kerridge, who has hosted his own BBC Two series Lose Weight & Get Fit and has also appeared on Best Home Cook, provided kitchen facilities for the project.