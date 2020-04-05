Oxygen incident forces hospital to block patients

A Hertfordshire hospital declared a critical incident and told people not to attend after a technical issue with oxygen equipment.

Watford General hospital asked people to stay away following the incident, which they said did not pose any risk to patients.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust said the problem was resolved by 10.30pm on Saturday.

The trust had transferred patients to other hospitals in the area and tweeted telling people not to go to A&E until further notice even in an emergency.