Public sunbathing banned in lockdown as Matt Hancock warns of further restrictions

Cyclists and walkers in Bushy Park in London as the UK continues in lockdown. Credit: PA

Public sunbathing is not allowed during the lockdown, the Health Secretary has said after people were pictured flouting coronavirus rules. Matt Hancock further warned that if people do not take notice of the rules - to stay at home - then restrictions could be tightened and people could be banned from going outdoors to exercise. The UK’s second weekend in lockdown is predicted to be the warmest in six months. If rules continue to be ignored, further restrictions could be imposed, Mr Hancock warned. Speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Mr Hancock said: “Sunbathing is against the rules that have been set out for important public health reasons.” He warned rulebreakers: “You are putting others’ lives at risk and you are putting yourself in harm’s way.”

People exercise in Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham, as the UK continues in lockdown. Credit: PA

During the lockdown, the UK public has been told to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, although trips to the shops for food and a daily stint of exercise are allowed. However, Mr Hancock warned that if people do not heed the current rules, then the Government may restrict people's freedom to exercise outdoors. Speaking to BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show, he said: "We've said it's OK to go for exercise because both the physical and mental health benefits of getting some exercise are really important. "I don't want to have to take away exercise as a reason to leave home... if too many people are not following the rules. "At the moment the vast majority of people are (following the guidance) but people should not break the rules because that will mean that the virus spreads more and then we might have to take further action."

One London park closed on Sunday after thousands of people ignored “stay-at-home” guidance and enjoyed the sunshine or met friends. Brockwell Park in Lambeth locked its gates indefinitely after 3,000 people visited on Saturday, “many of them sunbathing or in large groups”. The council called the rulebreakers “unacceptable” and apologised for the closure, adding: “A minority of people have not followed the guidance – regrettably we have to act.” There were similar scenes on Primrose Hill in Camden, where police moved on more than 100 people who were picnicking or had met with friends.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Rulebreakers were also spotted on the south coast, and two people will now face the courts after a having a barbecue on a beach in Hove. Sussex Police tweeted that they were “disappointed” in those caught, but said: “Thank you to everyone that stayed away from beauty spots and beaches today. “We know it isn’t easy.” On Saturday, Cabinet minister Michael Gove said there was evidence that young people were not taking social distancing measures as seriously as others. Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, Mr Gove said: “There has been evidence that for some young people, there has been a lower level of compliance.” He added: “It may be that young people feel that they are less likely to be affected and less likely to be infected.”

Matt Hancock has not said how long the public can expect the lockdown to last. Credit: PA

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said Sunday will be “a beautiful spring day” with “blue skies and sunshine for much of the day for much of the UK”. He predicted some parts of the UK “could be seeing 20-21C”, which would be “the first time we’ve reached over 20 since October 1 last year”. Mr Hancock refused to be drawn on how long the UK would remain in lockdown, but said if people follow the rules “we will be able to make some progress”. The Health Secretary dismissed reports that he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have different opinions about when to lift the measures. “We’re working very closely together,” he said.

There are signs the measures are working. Credit: PA

Epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson, meanwhile, said there are “some signs” the lockdown is helping to slow the spread of coronavirus in the UK. Prof Ferguson, whose modelling of the pandemic helped prompt the Government to impose the restrictions on movement, said: “We have just had the first day where new admittances to hospital for this virus have reduced day-on. “It is early days yet but we do expect to see that slowing down accelerate over the next week.” Speaking to Andrew Marr, he said he expects the pandemic to plateau in the next week to 10 days. “What is critically important then is how quickly case numbers go down – do we see a long, flat peak or do we, as we hope, see a much faster decline? “That really depends on how effective the current measures are.”

Matt Hancock admitted hitting his testing target will be difficult. Credit: PA

Mr Hancock also admitted to Sophy Ridge it would be “hard” and would require “an awful lot of people to put their shoulders to the wheel” to roll out 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of the month. “We set a goal of 10,000 test a day by the end of March and we hit that goal. "At the end of February we had under 2,000 tests a day, so we are on a very rapid ramp-up but we clearly need to see that go further.” Mr Hancock said 8% of NHS staff overall are currently off work, while 5.7% of doctors are off. “Those figures are stable but we want to get them down,obviously, and one of the ways that we do that is by getting the amount of testing for NHS staff up.”