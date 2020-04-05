UK Coronavirus deaths increase by 621 to 4,934

A total of 4,934 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday, the Department of Health said, up by 621 from 4,313 the day before.

The number of deaths is down on the previous day's figure of 708 in a 24-hour period.

The Department of Health also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, a total of 195,524 people have been tested of which 47,806 tested positive.

The number of new people tested daily in the UK for coronavirus is back above 10,000, the latest figures revealed.

A total of 12,334 new people were reported as being tested in the 24 hours to 9am April 5.

The equivalent figure for yesterday had slipped below 10,000, having previously been above 10,000 for two days in a row.

The total number of people in the UK tested since the outbreak began – 195,524 – is the equivalent of around 293 people in every 100,000, or 0.3% of the population.

The figures come as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that public sunbathing is banned.

Sunday's nice weather has seen members of the public travelling to parks in order soak up the rays but Mr Hancock says this is flouting the rules and will encourage the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Hancock warned if similar behaviour continues then further restrictions will be put on people's rights to exercise.