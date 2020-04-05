Trudeau to speak with Trump over mask export ban

Canada will not retaliate against the US despite the Trump administration’s announcement it would prevent the export of N95 protective masks to its northern neighbour, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

President Donald Trump said he would block exports of the masks to ensure they are available in the US during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need the masks. We don’t want any other people getting it,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trudeau said Canadian officials were having constructive talks with US authorities and that he planned to speak to Mr Trump in the coming days.

He said he would tell the president both countries were interlinked in ways that would hurt the two nations if supply chains were cut.