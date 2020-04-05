Who is in Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet?

Rachel Reeves and Lisa Nandy. Credit: PA

New Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has announced the first members of his shadow cabinet. Here are profiles of some of the appointees. Lisa Nandy, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy has been handed one of the biggest and most important roles in Sir Keir’s shadow cabinet – that of shadow foreign secretary. It comes after she came last in the final run-off for the Labour leadership, following a campaign in which she impressed many with her handling of big interviews.

The Wigan MP comes from political stock, with her maternal grandfather having been a Liberal MP while her father, Dipak Nandy, is a Marxist racial equalities campaigner. Before her election in 2010, Ms Nandy worked for the youth homelessness charity Centrepoint and The Children’s Society. Having founded the Centre For Towns think tank, the 40-year-old has been outspoken about the need to win back Labour’s former industrial heartlands where voters switched in their droves to the Conservatives at the last election.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds’s route into mainstream politics followed a well-trodden path. Like so many before him, the new shadow home secretary went to Oxford University, studying politics, philosophy and economics at the turn of the new millennium. He later trained as a barrister and spent more than a decade lecturing in 20th century British government at his former college. Mr Thomas-Symonds was first elected as the Labour MP for Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Wales, in May 2015 and holds the distinction of representing the constituency where he was born. He has also written biographies on two esteemed Labour politicians – Clement Attlee and Nye Bevan, architects of the welfare state and the NHS respectively. His website states that he lives in the constituency, in Abersychan, with his wife Rebecca, his daughters Matilda and Florence, his son William, and their dog Pippa.

Anneliese Dodds with former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Anneliese Dodds, shadow chancellor of the Exchequer Labour MP for Oxford East since June 2017, Anneliese Dodds previously served under Jeremy Corbyn as a shadow Treasury minister – a position she took up just a month after being elected to Parliament. Before taking up her seat in Westminster three years ago, the new shadow chancellor represented Oxford as an MEP, where she served on the economic and monetary affairs committee. In her life before politics, Ms Dodds worked as an academic and it is thought her research focused on public policy and risk in different industries, sectors and nations. According to her website, housing and investment in public services including the NHS, social care and schools are among her key interests. Her website also says that she lives on Rose Hill, Oxfordshire, with her partner Ed and two children, Freddie and Isabella.

