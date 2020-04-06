Boris Johnson 'continues to lead the country', says minister

The Prime Minister is said to have been admitted to hospital for 'routine tests'. Credit: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA

Boris Johnson "continues to lead the country" despite spending the night in hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms, a Cabinet minister has said. The Prime Minister was admitted to an NHS hospital in London on Sunday as a "precautionary step" based on the advice of his doctor. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told ITV News that Mr Johnson continues to lead the Government's response to the outbreak, and remains in touch with ministers and senior officials.

Mr Jenrick stressed the Prime Minister had been admitted to hospital for "routine tests" and it had not been an "emergency admission". The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government said he expected to see Mr Johnson back in Downing Steet "shortly". But the minister added Mr Johnson would remain in hospital "for as long as he needs" based on the advise of medical staff.

Dominic Raab leaves Number 10 as the Foreign Secretary stands in for the PM. Credit: PA

Military personnel and police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital where it is believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted. Credit: PA

Quizzed on when current lockdown measures could be eased, Mr Jenrick told the BBC "in the weeks to come", although an exit strategy would require much more testing. He said: "An exit strategy that's sustainable will also have to be accompanied by much greater testing and tracing than we are able to do today." The minister also gave details of the number of ventilators currently available to the NHS.

Mr Jenrick said 9,000 machines are available out of a target of 18,000, adding that the NHS "has sufficient capacity" despite a rise in demand as a result of the outbreak. He added: "We're obviously trying to increase the number of ventilators as quickly as we can, importing some from overseas[...] and then working with British manufacturers to manufacture more."

Italy and Spain have both seen small glimmers of hope in recent days as infection rates slowed. Credit: PA Graphics

Elsewhere, the former head of the civil service Lord Kerslake has said it may be "sensible" for Boris Johnson to "step back" if he is not well enough to carry out his role for now. "I think in the end if he's not well, he will have to reflect on this because the job's tough at the best of times and it's doubly tough now," lord Kerslake told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme. Mr Johnson has shared several video updates from his Number 11 flat since going into self-isolating after testing positive for the virus. The Prime Minister stepped outside to join the nationwide clap for key workers on Thursday evening, he has not been seen publicly since but spoke to new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday afternoon.