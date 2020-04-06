Camilla reunited with Charles after ending self-isolation

The Duchess of Cornwall has been reunited with the Prince of Wales after coming out of self isolation – just days before their 15th wedding anniversary.

Camilla, 72, tested negative for coronavirus but isolated for 14 days after heir to the throne Charles contracted the Covid-19 illness.

The couple, who had been staying apart from one another at their Scottish retreat Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, reach a milestone 15 years of marriage on Thursday.

A source said: “She came out of isolation this morning.”

Charles finished his isolation a week ago and spoke of the “strange, frustrating and often distressing” experience of being without friends and family.

The prince, who had mild symptoms of coronavirus, worked throughout at Birkhall, and appeared via video-link on Friday to open the new NHS Nightingale hospital.

It comes the day after the Queen issued a rousing message to Britons, telling them "we will meet again" as she conjured wartime spirit to see the country through the pandemic.