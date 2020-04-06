Coronavirus death toll rises in UK to 5,373

People are being warned to stay home amid the pandemic. Credit: PA

A total of 5,373 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday. Announcing the figures, the Department of Health said the number of deaths was up by 439 from 4,934 the day before. The department said 208,837 people have been tested of which 51,608 tested positive in the UK.

Breaking down the figures, it was earlier announced another 403 hospital patients in England who tested positive for coronavirus have died, taking the total number to 4,897, NHS England said. London has recorded the most deaths – 129. The Midlands has seen 75 and the North East & Yorkshire 67 deaths. The patients were aged between 35 and 106, and 15 of them had no known underlying health condition. Just over half of coronavirus-related deaths announced by hospitals in England so far have been people aged 80 and over, according to NHS England. Public Health Wales said 302 new cases have tested positive for Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,499. In Scotland, 222 people have now died after two passed away in the past 24 hours. There are now 3,961 cases in Scotland. In Northern Ireland, 1,158 people have tested positive for the virus with 70 confirmed deaths from the virus.

Both the prime minister and his fiance has experienced symptoms of the virus. Credit: PA