Debenhams on brink of collapse as bosses prepare to appoint administrators, affecting 22,000 jobs

Department store giant Debenhams is on the brink of collapse after filing a notice of intent to appoint administrators, affecting around 22,000 workers.

In a statement, Debenhams said: “Department store group Debenhams today has filed a Notice of Intent to appoint an administrator in the UK.

“This move will protect Debenhams from the threat of legal action that could have the effect of pushing the business into liquidation while its 142 UK stores remain closed in line with the government’s current advice regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The group is making preparations to resume trading its stores once government restrictions are lifted.”