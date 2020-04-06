Duchess of Cornwall says most difficult part of coronavirus isolation is not being able to hug grandchildren

Camilla said it has been difficult not being able to hug her grandchildren. Credit: Clarence House

The Duchess of Cornwall says the most difficult part of isolating during the coronavirus outbreak was not being able to hug her grandchildren. Camilla was reunited with the Prince of Wales earlier after completing 14 days of self-isolation. She tested negative for coronavirus but was forced to isolate after her husband contracted Covid-19. The 72-year-old was straight back to work, with a "check in and chat" call to 85-year-old Doris Winfield, from Rickmansworth in Hertfordshire, who has also spent the last two weeks self-isolating. Camilla made the call from Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland in her role as President of The Royal Voluntary Service.

The duchess was reunited with the Prince of Wales earlier after completing 14 days of self-isolation. Credit: PA

The pair spoke about how difficult it was being separated from family during the ongoing health crisis but being able to see them digitally helped. Ms Winfield said: "Having a chat with the HRH The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me. "I’ve been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her. "We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them. It’s really cheered me up."

The Duchess also thanked the 750,000 volunteers who have signed up to help support the NHS during the coronavirus crisis. Volunteers will offer support to 2.5 million vulnerable people by delivering medicines from pharmacies, driving patients to appointments and calling those isolating at home. Camilla said: "As the proud President of the Royal Voluntary Service, I wanted to send my warmest thanks to all the NHS Volunteer Responders who have come forward in unprecedented numbers to offer help to the NHS."