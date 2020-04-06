Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Sir Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet

Ed Miliband is back on the Labour frontbench. Credit: PA

Ed Miliband will return to the Labour frontbench under Sir Keir Starmer as the new leader revealed an overhauled shadow cabinet that includes his former leadership rivals. Mr Miliband, who was succeeded by Jeremy Corbyn after leading the party to electoral defeat, was named as the new shadow business secretary on Monday. Mr Milliband said he was "looking forward to serving in Keir Starmer's Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Business and Energy Secretary alongside such a talented team".

Mr Miliband led a more moderate party than his immediate successor Mr Corbyn, who guided Labour to its worst general election defeat since 1935. His return comes after he found fresh popularity hosting a podcast in the wake of his 2015 general election defeat.

