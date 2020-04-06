Faint glimmers of hope as virus deaths slow in places

The steep rise in coronavirus deaths in New York appears to be levelling off in a possible sign that social distancing is working in the most lethal hot spot in the US, the governor said — a trend that seems to have taken hold even more convincingly in hard-hit Italy and Spain.

Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that this is no time to relax the restrictions aimed at keeping people from getting too close to one another, and he ordered bigger fines against violators.

“The numbers look like it may be turning. ‘Yay, it’s over!’ No, it’s not. And other places have made that mistake,” he said as deaths in the US climbed past 10,000, with around 350,000 confirmed infections.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened.

Mr Johnson, 55, was conscious and did not immediately need to be put on a ventilator, his office said.

US president Donald Trump said during a White House press briefing: “Americans are all praying for his recovery.

“He’s been a really good friend. He’s been really something very special, strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up.”

Mr Trump said he asked “leading companies” to contact officials in London about therapeutics that could help Mr Johnson, describing them as “a very complex treatment of things that they have just recently developed”.

“We have contacted all of Boris’ doctors, and we’ll see what’s going to take place, but they are ready to go,” Mr Trump told reporters, without specifying the companies.