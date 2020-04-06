Five moments to make you smile during the coronavirus lockdown

As we enter another week on lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the public haven't stopped sharing uplifting and funny moments online. From rapping police officers to the new climbing challenge, here are some moments guaranteed to put a smile on your face today:

The Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy considered key workers

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave a special message to young citizens, reassuring them that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were still hard at work. In a press conference Ms Ardern said: "You'll be pleased to know that we do consider the Easter Bunny and the tooth fairy to be essential workers." Nearly 5 million people in New Zealand have been on lockdown for the past two weeks. The country has similar rules to the UK to prevent the spread of coronavirus such as only leaving the house for food supplies, medicines and exercise. The Prime Minister added: "I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household then we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere." She also encouraged communities to host Easter egg hunts in their neighbourhoods by sticking drawings in their front windows.

Rapping police officers

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Listen to The Derby Police spit bars to get people to stay indoors. PC McGinley has set the bar high with his rhyming skills, he rapped: "Stay at home whenever you can, don't go out on the streets with your fam, walk around with two or more or we'll come knocking at your door." Police officers across the UK patrolled parks during the weekend to stop people from not taking social distancing rules seriously. The rap includes humorous lines on what essentials you can go out to buy like popular children's lunchbox treat cheese strings. The raps ends with the lines: "Do help us to fight this disease, lots of love from your favourite PCs."

Rainbow house

This family from Somerset have been getting creative during the lockdown. Credit: Facebook/ Fern Taylor

A family from Somerset have decorated their house with rainbow colours to show support for NHS workers during the coronavirus lockdown. Fern Taylor transformed her home using chalk with partner Marco and their two children - Arabella who is four and two-year-old Matilda. Families across the UK have been using rainbow drawings along with kind messages to to spread positivity during isolation. Photos of the family art project were posted on Facebook with the message: "The amount of people that have stopped and smiled, and asked to take photos! We even had an ambulance stop and say they loved it!" The mother-of-two said she has let her kids homeschooling schedule slide a bit but has been grateful for the family time they've shared together.

The new indoor climbing challenge

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Adventurers have started a new challenge to climb mountain heights using just their staircases. One writer Ben Aldridge conquered Ben Nevis on Saturday and is now attempting Mount Everest - a nearly 9,000m climb. He said on Twitter: "In the spirit of stay at home adventures, I’m going to climb Everest on my stairs." Although the UK is still in lockdown, the public is still allowed outside for one hour of exercise a day but setting off on a lengthy climb would be difficult. Another climbing enthusiast Mark Warren also climbed the length of Ben Nevis and back from inside his own flat in London . In just over 2 hours Mr Warren travelled 1,345m using just his staircase and raised more than one thousand pounds for the Médecins Sans Frontières charity.

When working from home goes wrong

Labour’s new shadow chancellor was interrupted by daughter in a live interview on Sky News. Credit: Sky News

As schools have shut for most children, it was only a matter of time before we saw a repeat of that viral BBC interview where a Professor was interrupted by his curious kids. Labour’s new shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds' daughter made an appearance in a live interview from her home in Oxford. Her young daughter Isabella burst into the room while she was discussing the Government's response to the pandemic with Sky News presenter Kay Burley. When asked about the moment, Ms Dodds said: “I thought she was going to stay asleep, sorry… so embarrassing, “She’s thankfully under the chair now.”