James Bond Goldfinger star Honor Blackman dies, aged 94

James Bond star Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94, her family has said.

The actress found international stardom as Pussy Galore at the age of 38, alongside Sean Connery, in 1964′s Goldfinger.

A statement said: “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94.

“She died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family.