Government will carry on while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is treated in hospital, writes Robert Peston

Many of us, especially if we happen to be men, have this slightly crazy idea that the world somehow needs us to keep working, even when we are unwell or in other respects below par.

As a fully paid up work obsessive, I suffer from this delusion.

Work is my drug of choice.

But there are times when we need to look around us and realise that there are people and a machine in place that carries on very effectively while we recuperate.

Obviously running the country matters, whereas what I do for a living doesn't so much.

But the rest of the analogy holds.

The whole point about the way the UK is governed - the country's unwritten constitution - is that its functioning does not depend on any one individual.

Even within the Cabinet, the PM is "primus inter pares", first among equals.

Of course it is shocking when the figurehead and most important member of the Cabinet is incapacitated.