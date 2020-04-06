Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to continue shadow cabinet appointments

Sir Keir Starmer is set to continue appointing his shadow cabinet after he announced his top team. The newly-elected Labour leader made his former rival Lisa Nandy shadow foreign secretary, while Anneliese Dodds was made shadow chancellor. Nick Thomas-Symonds has been appointed shadow home secretary and Rachel Reeves was made shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. And amid the coronavirus crisis, Jonathan Ashworth will remain shadow health secretary.

Nick Brown has been re-appointed chief whip and Angela Smith remains shadow leader of the Lords. John McDonnell and Diane Abbott, who served under Jeremy Corbyn, are out of the shadow cabinet, but former shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is expected to remain – albeit in a different role. Sir Keir said: “We are living through a national emergency. Under my leadership, the Labour Party will always act in the country’s interest to save lives and protect livelihoods. That will be the number one priority of my shadow cabinet. “We will be a responsible opposition that supports the Government where we believe they are right and challenge them when we believe mistakes are being made.”

Credit: PA Graphics