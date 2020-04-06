Thousands of high street firms miss out on £55m funding due to ‘anomaly’

More than 3,650 small shops, pubs and restaurants are each set to lose out on £15,000 of Government grant funding due to an “anomaly”, according to real estate experts.

Councils have been provided with billions of pounds of cash to offer hospitality and retail businesses grants of up to £25,000 to help mitigate the impact of coronavirus.

Businesses with a rateable value of more than £15,000 will be eligible for the full £25,000 grant.

Meanwhile, firms with a value of £15,000 or less will only be eligible for £10,000 grants.

The Government introduced the threshold as companies valued below £15,000 had previously been eligible for small business rates relief.

However, this relief was tapered between £12,001 and £15,000, meaning that firms with a rateable value of £12,001 would have their rates reduced by 100%, with the size of the cut reducing until those with a £15,000 valuation receive a 0% cut.